Man presented with check after winning $1M on scratch-off sold in Allegheny County

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man was presented with a check after winning $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin.

The presentation was held at the Buttermilk Hollow Shop n’ Save, which is where the ticket was sold.

Stephen Vanzuiden, 70, a retired salesman, was the lucky winner. He said he was amazed to learn he won $1 million.

“I’ve been scratching [Lottery] tickets for more than 30 years and it became part of my hobby,” Vanzuiden said. “I started buying this ticket when it first came out and it never let me down. I often get my money back. I scratched the ticket at home, and it felt completely unrealistic when I saw the prize amount.”

The ticket was purchased on Sept. 22, and Vanzuiden claimed his prize on Sept. 25.

“I told a good buddy of mine since we both like to play the Lottery. He said he was a little jealous initially but congratulated me after,” Vanzuiden said.

Vanzuiden, who is also a licensed pilot, said he plans to use his prize money to continue his hobby of flying and collecting silver coins.

“I can’t seem to shake this feeling,” Vanzuiden said. “This has been an amazing ride.”

