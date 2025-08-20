Man pulled from burning vehicle after crashing head-on with semi-truck in Fayette County

HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was rescued from a burning vehicle in Fayette County Tuesday night.

State police say they were called around 11:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on National Pike, west of Fern Road in Henry Clay Township.

A sedan heading eastward crossed into the opposing lane and hit a semi-truck head-on.

The sedan caught fire while the driver, Jared Peck, 23, of Markleysburg, was trapped inside.

Police say a nearby family ran to the burning sedan and pulled Peck out. Medics took him to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

