Man rescued after pickup truck crashes into tree in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was rescued from a vehicle after a crash in Collier Township Saturday night.
Members of the Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to McMichael Road at 10:55 p.m.
When they arrived they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree.
The driver was trapped inside but was pulled out and taken to a hospital.
Firefighters say he was in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group