Man sentenced in deadly shooting of 15-year-old Oliver Citywide Academy student

PITTSBURGH — A man was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an Oliver Citywide Academy student in January 2022.

Eugene Watson pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced on Thursday to 15 to 30 years for third-degree murder, three to six years for conspiracy and two to four years for firearms violations, totaling 20 to 40 years behind bars.

Marquis Campbell, 15, walked out of Oliver Citywide Academy, boarded his school van, then was shot twice in the chest in January 2022. He later died at the hospital.

Channel 11 spoke with Campbell’s family in November 2022. The principal of Oliver Citywide told Channel 11 that Marquis had just returned from remote learning, and his family said the day he returned was the day of his murder.

The shooting prompted the first and only joint news conference held by the mayor and superintendent.

In May 2023, another 15-year-old student was shot and killed at Oliver Citywide Academy. Jaymier Perry, 15, is accused of shooting and killing his schoolmate, Derrick Harris, 15, before classes started for the day.

