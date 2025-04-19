Man sentenced to prison for cocaine trafficking in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Beaver County man will spend time in prison on drug trafficking charges.

The Department of Justice said on Friday that James Louis Peronis, 61, of Aliquippa, will spend five years in prison.

Peronis was arrested after officers found two kilograms of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on July 1, 2021. He was traveling back to Pennsylvania from Ohio, where police believe he got the cocaine.

Beaver County is considered a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, authorities say.

