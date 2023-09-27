Man sentenced to prison for robbing bank in Dormont

DORMONT, Pa. — A man was sentenced for robbing a bank in Dormont in Dec. 2022.

According to the Department of Justice, Ahmed Asiri robbed the Dollar Bank at 3029 West Liberty Avenue on Dec. 7.

Asiri took $20,000 from the bank, which was later recovered by law enforcement.

Asiri was sentenced to three years and one month followed by one year of supervised released.

Asiri was also ordered to pay restitution to Dollar Bank, the Department of Justice said.

