Man seriously injured after crashing dirt bike in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A man was seriously hurt Saturday after he crashed his dirt bike on a busy road in Pittsburgh’s South Side, according to public safety officials.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police, firefighters and medics were sent to East Carson Street between South 11th Street and South 12th Street around 9:10 p.m. for reports of a dirt bike collision.

On scene, first responders found a man who had “significant injuries” to all four limbs and his ribs, as well as internal bleeding. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Public safety officials say the initial investigation indicates the man was driving recklessly and lost control of the dirt bike.

