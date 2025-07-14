Man shot in back in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were sent to Race Street between N Homewood Avenue and Sterrett Street around 2:50 p.m. after a 13-round ShotSpotter alert.

Those officers found a man shot in the lower back. Medics took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

