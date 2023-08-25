Man shot, injured in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Stowe Township Thursday night.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 200 block of Oak Lane at 9:36 p.m.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group