Man shot multiple times in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot in McKeesport on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Street.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken ot a hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

