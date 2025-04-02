Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings early Wednesday.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue just before 1:15 a.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man shot in the shoulder and foot. He was taken into a hospital in stable condition.

Multiple apartments were checked to make sure there were no other victims.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

