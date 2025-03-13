Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 100 block of Bausman Street just before 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times outside of a home. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting was domestic-related, police said.

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

