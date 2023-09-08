Man shot near Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot Thursday night on the North Side.

According to officials, the man was shot on Sandusky Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sandusky Street is adjacent to Allegheny General Hospital.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

It was a violent night in Pittsburgh. A woman was found shot in a car along Fleming Avenue and later died from her injuries. Another woman was critically injured in a stabbing in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

