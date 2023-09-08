Local

Man shot near Allegheny General Hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff

Shooting A man was shot near Allegheny General Hospital on Sandusky Street Thursday night.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot Thursday night on the North Side.

According to officials, the man was shot on Sandusky Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sandusky Street is adjacent to Allegheny General Hospital.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

It was a violent night in Pittsburgh. A woman was found shot in a car along Fleming Avenue and later died from her injuries. Another woman was critically injured in a stabbing in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Very dangerous decision’: DA was not notified of accused drug trafficker’s release from jail
  • Center Township daycare worker charged with assaulting, endangering children
  • Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT situation in McKeesport
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Public Schools employee charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teenaged girl
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read