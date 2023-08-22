Man shot near ‘T’ tracks in Beechview dead; suspect identified, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man who was shot near the “T” tracks in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood last week died two days later, according to officials.

Carl J. Meyers, 21, of Pittsburgh, was taken to UPMC Mercy “in very grave condition” after being found in the 1500 block of Beechview Avenue around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

He died on Saturday afternoon, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A male stayed at the scene and surrendered to police, officials told Channel 11 on the day of the shooting. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning along with two witnesses.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto told Channel 11 a suspect has been identified and the department, along with the district attorney’s office, is moving forward with the investigation to determine appropriate charges.

