Man shot in neck in Larimer

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in the neck in Larimer on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 200 block of Larimer Avenue for reports of a man who had been shot at 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they entered the home where the shooting was reported to have happened, but found no victim.

A short time later, a man who had a gunshot wound to the neck arrived at a hospital by private means. He is listed in stable condition.

Officers recovered a shell casing from the front porch of the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

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