Man shot in Penn Hills after walking in on home burglary, police say

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are still searching for people suspected of shooting a man at his home.

The Penn Hills police chief tells Channel 11 that a man walked in on his home being burglarized on Wednesday night. He was then shot in the groin after getting into an argument with those suspects, who have not been identified.

After the shooting, police say the suspects escaped the house and ran down the street.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 they heard the shots, but didn’t know anything else.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department by calling 412-342-1188.

