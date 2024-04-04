Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood last year dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man who was shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood in November has died at the hospital.

Police were called to Everton Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 for multiple shots fired in the 7300 and 7200 blocks.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the back. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition and died at the hospital on April 4.

The victim was identified as Jamair Coachman, 18, from Penn Hills.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

