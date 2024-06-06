Man shot in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot in Stowe Township on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Hemlock Drive at 5:24 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim, who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

