Man stabbed after woman shows up at his home in Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the shoulder and wrist.

The victim told police that a woman knocked on his door and started an argument with him. During the argument, the woman reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing on foot.

The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Public Safety officials said a short time later, the Real Time Crime Center identified the suspect near the intersection of Josephine Street and Salisbury Street.

Officers responded to the area and took the suspect into custody. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

