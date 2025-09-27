Man stabbed in ‘domestic altercation’; woman expected to face charges

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police expect to file charges against a woman after an early morning stabbing in the Arlington area.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to the 2400 block of Spring Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a home with two puncture wounds in the shoulder and a deep laceration to his wrist. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The spokesperson said that the incident began as a domestic altercation between the victim and a woman. That woman was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police expect to file charges against her, but didn’t immediately specify what those charges would be.

