Man stabbed during ‘familial confrontation’ in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed during what was described as a “familial confrontation” in East Liberty late Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh police said emergency units were dispatched the 700 block of Collins Street at around 11:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

A man was found inside a house with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said witnesses described a “familial confrontation” that happened at the house between the victim and another man.

The investigation is ongoing.

