Man stabbed in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Homewood North on Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the intersection of North Homewood Avenue and Frankstown Avenue at 9 a.m.

A man suffering a stab wound to the shoulder was found at the scene. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said they believe the victim, who was not forthcoming with information, knew the suspect.

The victim was in stable condition.

