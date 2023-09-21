Man stabbed in Mount Washington hospitalized in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Mount Washington Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Omaha Street at 8 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso.
He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
