Man stabbed in Mount Washington hospitalized in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Mount Washington Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Omaha Street at 8 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

