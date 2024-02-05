Local

Man struck by vehicle in Washington County

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV

Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Washington County.

The man was walking on Route 844, also known as Jefferson Avenue, in Canton Township around 10:30 Sunday night when he was struck.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

The section of Route 844 where the accident happened is a residential area without any sidewalks.

State police are investigating.

