Man taken by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh hospital following domestic situation in Latrobe

A man was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital after a domestic situation in Latrobe Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, according to City of Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco.

A man was found seriously injured with a wound to the chest and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The female involved has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault. This is an ongoing investigation, Bosco said, and there is no threat to the public.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group