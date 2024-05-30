Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Swissvale Wednesday evening.

The Allegheny County Police Department says dispatches learned of a shooting on the 2600 block of S. Braddock Avenue before 9:30 p.m.

First responders found a man shot in the lower left leg. He was taken to an area hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

