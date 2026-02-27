Man taken to hospital after falling from Eliza Furnace trail in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A man is hurt after falling over two dozen feet from a trail in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said medics were called to the entrance of the Eliza Furnace trail at 1:30 p.m. for reports of someone who had fallen.

Officials said a man was found near the intersection of Second Avenue and Greenfield Avenue in Oakland.

He is believed to have fallen 25 feet from the trail and onto the sidewalk below.

Officials confirmed he suffered a cut on his head and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group