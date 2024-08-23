Man tells officers he was shot while standing at Pittsburgh bus stop after showing up at hospital

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man, who said he was shot in the leg while standing at a bus stop, showed up at UPMC Shadyside hospital.

Police repsonded to the hospital just after 9:35 p.m. Thursday after the 32-year-old man showed up.

He told officers he was standing at a bus stop in the area of Centre and South Negley Avenues, near the Shadyside Market District, when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.

The victim was then taken to a trauma center for further treatment. Police said he was in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the area where the shooting reportedly happened, but could not immediatley locate a crime scene.

