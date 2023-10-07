Man trapped under backhoe rescued by emergency crews in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police, firefighters and medics rescued a man who was trapped under a backhoe.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man in his sixties called 911 from his cell phone after he got trapped under the equipment at the 1000 block of St. Martin Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was stuck on a steep hill.

Police blocked the road under the slope to prevent anyone who would be driving by from being in danger of the backhoe and firefighters and rescue teams worked to get the man out.

The man was alert and responsive when crews arrived but he had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple leg fractures and dislocations. He was listed in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group