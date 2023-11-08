Man used stolen cards to make over $6K in purchases at Greensburg Walmart, police say

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three people involved in using stolen cards to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items from the Greensburg Walmart.

According to state police, the suspect stole the victim’s wallet while at Sam’s Club in Hempfield Township on Aug. 12.

State police said the suspect went to the Greensburg Walmart and spent $6,081.50 using the victim’s cards.

According to officials, a man and a woman distracted employees while the suspect made his purchase.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call state police.

