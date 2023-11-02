Man wanted on 11 warrants captured in Allegheny County

A Butler County man with 11 outstanding warrants, including three from Allegheny County, has been taken into custody.

Detectives were informed that James Carroll, 23, was living in a van parked on Evans Way in North Braddock and that he had relatives living a block away on Wolfe Avenue, according to Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Carroll’s warrants in Allegheny include a probation violation and warrants for aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.

On Thursday morning, detectives approached the van while the North Braddock police chief and an officer from Whitaker Borough approached the Wolfe Avenue location. After the van was discovered to be empty, Carroll was observed running out of the rear of the Wolfe Avenue residence, according to Kraus.

After a short pursuit along Evans Way, Carroll was ordered to stop by Deputy Eric Quatman and K9 Woody. Carroll was arrested without further incident and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

