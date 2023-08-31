Local

Man wanted for attempted homicide arrested in New Castle

By WPXI.com News Staff

Joseph Larry

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in New Castle on Thursday.

According to police, Joseph Larry is accused of shooting more than 20 rounds into a house and car on Mable Street in New Castle on July 25.

Larry was found at a residence along East Winter Avenue and was arrested without incident.

Four handguns, suspected narcotics and cash were found inside the home during a search. One of the guns was reported stolen.

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Larry is in the Lawrence County Jail.

