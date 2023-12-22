Man wanted on firearms violations arrested after barricading himself in Pittsburgh home, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a man wanted for firearm violations was arrested Thursday morning.

Police say the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and SWAT team executed a felony arrest warrant at a house on the 400 block of West Elizabeth Street for Donald Hines Jr., 19.

According to police, Hines Jr. initially barricaded himself in the house, then surrendered without incident.

After obtaining additional search warrants, police say they recovered a fully automatic pistol modified with a switch and extended magazine, along with heroin and crack cocaine.

Hines Jr. was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Online court records show he’s charged with several firearms and narcotics violations.

