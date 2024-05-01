Man wanted in Florida homicide investigation arrested in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Westmoreland County in connection to a homicide investigation in Cape Coral, Florida.

John William Tolbert was wanted as a person of interest in the April 16 death of his brother, Francis, at their home.

Police in Florida say he fled the home an hour before a call was made to 911 for what family members initially believed was a medical emergency.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., reporter Havranek talks with local investigators and Cape Coral Police to find out how Tolbert was arrested in Pennsylvania.

