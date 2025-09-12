Man wanted for multiple burglaries in Washington County arrested

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A burglary suspect wanted in Washington County is now in custody.

According to court documents, Patrick Leonard Thurston, 60, was arrested on Wednesday.

He had been on the Washington Police Department’s “most wanted” page since Sept. 4.

Police say he stole from businesses at the Crown Plaza on Beau Street and took items from a donation bin at the City Mission Thrift Shop.

Two sets of burglary charges were filed against him at the end of August.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 24.

