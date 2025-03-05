Man wanted on multiple felony warrants arrested by Pittsburgh Police, US Marshals

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Pittsburgh was arrested on Feb. 26.

Pittsburgh police said Melik Johnson, 24, was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals.

Johnson was wanted for a robbery of a firearm that happened on Aug. 7 in the 7500 block of Mulford Street, according to police. He was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and possessing instruments of a crime.

He was also wanted on charges after police said he fled in a stolen vehicle in the South Side Flats on Sept. 24. The vehicle was recovered moments later, but police said Johnson fled on foot. Officers recovered a firearm from the car.

In connection to that incident, he was charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana an drug paraphernalia, carrying a loaded weapon and sevaral traffic violations.

Johnson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail

