Man wanted for previous burglary arrested after trying to enter house in Knoxville, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man who was wanted on burglary charges was arrested after he tried to break into a house in Knoxville, police say.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Alice Street Friday night for a reported burglary in progress. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers he was watching a man in a black jacket, blue pants and red shoes trying to break into his house through a mounted camera.

According to court documents, an officer encountered William Jett, 54, at the scene and he took off running. The officer said he may have had a machete.

Jett made it to the area of Conniston Avenue where a witness said saw him change into a brown sweatshirt and took off his black coat to try to avoid officers.

A K9 helped lead police to Jett in the area of McKinley Street where he was placed under arrest. Officers said he had a box cutter and a glass smoking pipe.

He was wanted for a previous burglary that happened in February.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group