Local

Man wanted for previous burglary arrested after trying to enter house in Knoxville, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
Man wanted for previous burglary arrested after trying to enter house in Knoxville, police say A man who was wanted on burglary charges was arrested after he tried to break into a house in Knoxville, police say.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man who was wanted on burglary charges was arrested after he tried to break into a house in Knoxville, police say.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Alice Street Friday night for a reported burglary in progress. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers he was watching a man in a black jacket, blue pants and red shoes trying to break into his house through a mounted camera.

According to court documents, an officer encountered William Jett, 54, at the scene and he took off running. The officer said he may have had a machete.

Jett made it to the area of Conniston Avenue where a witness said saw him change into a brown sweatshirt and took off his black coat to try to avoid officers.

A K9 helped lead police to Jett in the area of McKinley Street where he was placed under arrest. Officers said he had a box cutter and a glass smoking pipe.

He was wanted for a previous burglary that happened in February.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read