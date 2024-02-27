Man wanted on several warrants arrested weeks after running from state troopers, police say

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who ran from state troopers two weeks ago has been arrested.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Pees, 31, who was wanted on five warrants, ran from a trailer and into the woods from troopers who tried to arrest him at a junkyard on Feb. 14.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation led them back to the junkyard, where they found a trapdoor hidden under a carpet.

Pees was arrested without incident and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and given a $25,000 bond. Online court records show he faces several charges, including evading arrest, flight to avoid punishment and default in required appearance.

