Man wanted in Venango County shooting arrested in Virginia

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Anthony Martinez Young (Pennsylvania State Police)

Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted for a shooting in Venango County has been arrested.

PSP says several law enforcement agencies, including the United States Marshal Service, were looking for Anthony Martinez Young, 31.

After a lead developed by the marshals, Virginia State Police arrested Young in Vinton, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. He was taken to Roanoke City Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

PSP started searching for Young after a witness claimed to have seen him get out of a car in Oil Creek Township, fire three shots and flee in a gold 2007 Ford Fusion toward Route 227.

Young is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and gun violations.

