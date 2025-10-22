Man who tried to hide stolen gun in KFC trash can arrested after months on the run

PITTSBURGH — A man whom police say tried to hide a stolen gun in a KFC trash can is in custody.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says the incident that led to receiving stolen property and firearm charges being filed against Stephon Smith, 39, happened back in May.

The sheriff’s office says Pittsburgh Police were conducting a warrant patrol along Brownsville Road when they saw Smith in the KFC parking lot with a weapon in his pocket.

When Smith saw the officers, the sheriff’s office says he went into the restaurant, then into the bathroom for less than a minute. An officer who went into the bathroom a short time later found a revolver under paper in the trash can.

Investigators later determined the gun found had been reported stolen.

Smith was able to leave the restaurant before officers could arrest him.

He remained free until the sheriff’s office learned he could be at a suspected drug house on Westmont Street in Carrick. Detectives went to the home on Tuesday, arresting Smith and five others inside, who all had bench warrants in Allegheny, Butler and Washington counties.

All of the suspects were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

