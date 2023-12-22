Man with 6 arrest warrants charged after leading police on chase in Bentleyville

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through Bentleyville on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, police saw a silver sedan driving at a high rate of speed in the 500 block of Main Street at around 5:30 p.m.

The complaint said the sedan took off and turned left on Oak Street upon seeing a patrol car following. The car then turned onto Bertram Street, where police decided to terminate the pursuit because of the residents in the area having small children who play outside.

Later on, the police chief saw the suspect vehicle, a silver Kia Soul with an Arizona license plate, and pulled it over on Mary Street at Coal Center Road. The chief ran the plate and found it didn’t belong to any car, the complaint said.

The driver, Shane Conner, told police he was suspended, didn’t have insurance and the car wasn’t registered. Police found that Conner had been convicted of driving while suspended six times and had six warrants, the complaint said.

Video from a resident in the area of the pursuit showed the Kia Soul matched the car involved in the chase. Conner told police he ran because he had warrants, according to the complaint.

Conner is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, disorderly conduct, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, careless driving and various other charges regarding the car not being registered and not having insurance.

Conner is being held in the Washington County Jail.

