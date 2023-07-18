Man with active warrants arrested in New Castle after report of shots fired

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police arrested a man with active warrants after he was seen driving a car suspected in a shots fired incident in New Castle.

On Facebook, New Castle City Police said it responded to a disturbance with shots fired near Electric Street and Hamilton Street Monday.

Officers saw the vehicle involved in the disturbance, a white Ford, leaving the area — passing vehicles and not stopping at several stop signs. Officers tried to stop the Ford, but it gave chase on several roadways on the south and west side of the city before going through a yard on Phillips Street and over an embankment.

The department said officers ordered three people out of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ward Wise, had active State Patrol warrants and was arrested on several charges, including fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.

