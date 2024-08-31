Man, woman accused of stealing car in Indiana County, leading troopers on chase in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman are facing charges after police say they stole a vehicle in Indiana County and then led state troopers on a chase through Armstrong County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to the Walmart on the 3100 block of Oakland Avenue in White Township, Indiana at 5:44 p.m. on Friday for reports of a stolen blue 1986 Pontiac 6000. The key was left on the vehicle’s dashboard while it was unoccupied in the store parking lot.

The car was spotted on the westbound side of Route 422 in Armstrong County. Two troopers tried to pull it over for a traffic stop but said it took off.

Police used two PIT maneuvers at the start of the chase. The first deflated the left rear tire. The second briefly stopped the vehicle but the driver was able to regain control and flee east.

Troopers set up spike strips in the area of Margaret Road and were able to deflate the front right tire but said the car was still able to keep going.

A Pennsylvania State Police said one of their vehicles was damaged after the driver intentionally crashed into the passenger side of it.

Another PIT maneuver was used and the driver continued to try to get away but, this time, was unable to after a second trooper’s vehicle pinned the Pontiac against a guide rail and a third trooper parked directly in front of it. The chase ended in Plumcreek Township.

Troopers say the driver was Michael Antonio Pucciarelli, 34, from Pittsburgh. He faces a long list of charges, including aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking or disposition. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and 25 summary Vehicle Code violations, including reckless driving and driving the wrong way.

A woman who was riding in the passenger seat was identified by police as Rehny Denise Little, 30, of Homestead. She is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking. Police say a trooper had to taze her to take her into custody.

Pucciarelli and Little are being held at the Indiana County Jail with bails of $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

