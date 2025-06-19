Man, woman with multiple warrants arrested by sheriff’s office at Belle Acres home

BELLE ACRES, Pa. — Two people with multiple warrants were arrested at a home in Belle Acres by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Eric Bosh, 43, was declared a fugitive last month after two bench warrants were issued for a bond violation on a current gun charge and a probation violation on a guilty plea for fleeing a police officer. He also had two active warrants for escape and retail theft.

Bosh had previously been arrested by Moon Township Police following a SWAT situation, where he barricaded himself in an attic with a rifle.

On Thursday morning, detectives from the sheriff’s office arrived at a home on Turkey Foot Road in Bell Acres after receiving information that Bosh was inside. Once they arrived, they saw a woman get into the back seat of a van. Detectives stopped the van as it was leaving.

The woman inside the van was identified as Brittany Fanfarilli, 30, of Aliquippa, who had a bench warrant for a probation violation following a guilty plea to drug charges and two active warrants for drug possession and retail theft.

After taking Fanfarilli into custody, the sheriff’s office said detectives then approached the house and saw Bosh shut the front door. Deputies eventually made their way into the home after Bosh would not come out, and eventually found him in the basement in a storage closet, hiding underneath storage bins. He was taken into custody.

Both Bosh and Fanfarilli were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

