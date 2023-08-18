Manor Township police warning residents about man reportedly impersonating State Farm agent

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manor Township police are warning residents about a man who is allegedly impersonating a State Farm agent.

According to police, a man who drove a light blue sedan knocked on an elderly resident’s door and identified himself as a State Farm Insurance agent.

The man allegedly demanded to search the home. The woman realized the man was not a State Farm agent and shut the door.

A description of the man is not available.

Police are asking residents to call 911 immediately if they come into contact with the man, and advising them not to open their doors.

