Maritime Interaction Day held for local students aboard Gateway Clipper

PITTSBURGH — Local students got a chance to see what it’s like to work on the water.

A non-profit group called We Work the Waterways hosted Maritime Interaction Day on Tuesday aboard the Gateway Clipper.

Around 160 students from five area high schools learned about maritime careers.

Organizers said many students can get good-paying jobs right out of high school.

“The thing about jobs in this industry is that if they’re willing to have a hard work ethic, coming to work on time, showing up, asking questions, they can have a long, rewarding career,” said Errin Howard, executive director of We Work the Waterways.

The nonprofit said it’s also important to raise awareness of these jobs because they aren’t as high-profile as some other careers.

You can read more about the Maritime Interaction Day here.

