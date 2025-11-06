Marquez Valdes-Scantling explains how Aaron Rodgers recruited him to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

New Steelers practice squad wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling confirmed on Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers was the main factor why he signed with Pittsburgh.

“He is the reason,” Valdes-Scantling simply stated.

Rodgers was teammates with MVS for four seasons in Green Bay. In 2020 with Rodgers, Valdes-Scantling set career highs in receiving yards (690) and touchdowns (6) while making 12 starts. He also had a career-high 20.9 yards per catch that season.

Valdes-Scantling’s locker is next to Rodgers in the practice facility. Rodgers said last week that MVS is one of his favorite teammates of all-time.

“Yeah, man, this guy next to me got me here [gestures to Rodgers]. You’ve been trying to get me around since we left Green Bay,” he said.

