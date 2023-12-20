Mason Rudolph speaks about opportunity to start against Bengals this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 spoke with Mason Rudolph on Tuesday about his opportunity to start when the Steelers host the Bengals this weekend.

Rudolph said he’s not putting a lot of pressure on himself, even though there’s a lot of stakes coming into Saturday’s matchup.

He echoed the message of head coach Mike Tomlin, saying the offense has to move the chains and core points.

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner asked what his biggest focus is coming into this week. He put things simply, telling her they need to win at all costs.

Rudolph was asked how he’s felt he’s grown since the last time he had the opportunity to start.

“Experience and reps, and years of film and years of learning, you always try to grow and develop,” Rudolph said. “Learning everything I can about just the game of football. When I go out there, I’m gonna look a bit more relaxed and calm. It’s cliche, but I think it has slowed down, and you gain confidence from every practice rep.”

Rudolph was also asked if he’s ready for all the Christmas “Rudolph” puns ahead of Saturday’s game. He smiled and said the last time he heard puns like that was in middle school.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group