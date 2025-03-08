Massive McKnight Road improvement project begins with lane closure

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A lane closure starting Saturday, March 8 will affect drivers on McKnight Road.

The southbound, right-hand lane will be shut down through early July.

It’s all part of a nearly $27 million McKnight Road improvement project.

The affected stretch of road is about four miles long. It goes from Perrymont Road, near the McCandless Giant Eagle, to the Evergreen Road/Babcock Blvd. interchange.

Drivers tell Channel 11 they aren’t looking forward to it.

“We’ve seen the closures when they’re working on the road and it was a lot of trouble,” Domenic Brncic said.

“I actually have been in an accident on this road already and the lanes weren’t closed, so I can only imagine how much traffic there’s going to be,” Makenzie Formeck said.

Crews will be working on bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, drainage upgrades, guide rails, signals and more.

“I live right up there across from Ross Park so not real crazy about it. This is a tough highway,” Myra Campbell said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group