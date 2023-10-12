Matt Canada passes on chance to respond to fans

PITTSBURGH — The fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have made it very clear that at least a large percentage of them would like Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada to be relieved of his duties.

There have been chants for him to be fired in both of the Steelers’ last two home games. There was a sign held up at a national wrestling event last week. On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home opener was overtaken by chants of “Fire Canada.”

Asked about it after the first instance of that being chanted at a home game, head coach Mike Tomlin deflected, saying he appreciated the passion of the fans.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

